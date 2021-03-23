Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks to Newsmax TV: Dems Try to Skirt Iowa Election Law

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Democrats did not win Iowa's 2nd Congressional district at the ballot box, and skipped over trying to contest the election in the Iowa courts, so they now are trying to "get the result" they need with a slim majority in Congress, according to Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, on Newsmax TV.

"It's the never ending campaign," Miller-Meeks told Tuesday's "Spicer & Co." "We won on election night; we won on the county canvas a week later; we won on the recount, which was bipartisan. We were sworn in by a bipartisan executive council.

Still, Democrat Rita Hart has taken her hopes to Speaker Pelosi to overturn the certified election in the Democrat-controlled House.

"She had the opportunity to make any petition or grievance or contest to the Iowa state courts," Miller-Meeks told host Sean Spicer. "She skipped over that and went to Nancy Pelosi in Congress. And she did an interview here in Iowa, a television interview, and said she had to go to Congress to get the result she needs."

Miller-Meeks noted Hart's petition to the House Administration Committee (HAC) contends "the committee should use all discretion" to depart from Iowa law.

"And that tells you all that you need to know: This is about disenfranchising 400,000 voters," Miller-Meeks continued. "It's about getting the results they need, not counting every legal ballot, and it's about using a partisan political process rather than election process and election law here in Iowa."

Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Ill., the ranking member on the committee noted the Democrat hypocrisy after the drama of 2020 presidential election, which has even some Democrats denouncing Pelosi's contesting the election after the fact.

"Mariannette got sworn in," Davis said. "She's just like the rest of us. She's a member of Congress. The Democrats are gonna use a partisan political process to try to expel her, and it's a rigged process.

"Mariannette won by six votes, do you how many Democrats voted on House Administration Committee to not dismiss her case a week and a half ago? Six.

"So it's amazing Nancy Pelosi can use 6 votes to expel Mariannette but not respect the 6-vote margin that the will of 400,000 Iowa voters put forward to send this great lady, this veteran, to Congress."

Still, Miller-Meeks stands undaunted against the effort.

"It's in the back of your mind – it overshadows everything – but first and foremost is people deserve to have representation," she told guest co-host Erin Elmore. "So this is going on, you know it's going on, and you have that process, and luckily I have a great colleagues, such as Rep. Davis to help through this process.

"But we're going to continue to proceed as we're doing, you know, talking about it. You're bringing it up to the attention of everybody is extremely helpful. People can go and sign a petition, PelosiSteal.com, and they can make it known.

"I've really been encouraged by people who have contacted members of Congress to let them know what they think about this process."

Miller-Meeks added Hart should ultimately "gracefully concede."

"People in Iowa, including The Des Moines Register and all the major newspapers, said that they had endorsed Rita Hart, but she should not have skipped over the Iowa courts, and she should concede," she said. "So I still think there's time for her to gracefully concede."

Both Congress members appearing Tuesday noted a conservative media outlet bringing sunlight to the injustice to democracy was important to keep Americans informed.

"This is a duly elected member of Congress who possesses a certification, a certificate of election from the state of Iowa," Davis concluded. "You guys have made sure that Democrats have begun questioning their leadership on expelling Mariannette.

"And that is a big, big thing happening in Congress right now, because we only need to take away about 5 or 6 Democrat votes to make sure that Mariannette stays in Washington, D.C., and does the phenomenal job she's already begun."

