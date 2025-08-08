WATCH TV LIVE

Rep. Miller-Meeks to Newsmax: Purple Heart Day 'Tremendously Significant'

By    |   Friday, 08 August 2025 11:25 AM EDT

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, told Newsmax on Friday that the White House ceremony to commemorate recipients of the Purple Heart was "tremendously significant" for members of the military and their families.

President Donald Trump on Thursday hosted almost 100 Purple Heart recipients in a ceremony at the White House to honor their sacrifices on Aug. 7, National Purple Heart Day.

Miller-Meeks, who served in the U.S. Army as a nurse for almost a decade, told "Wake Up America" that this was a "tremendously significant" moment for veterans.

She added, "All you have to do is to look at our recruitment numbers now in our military, which we were way behind pace in the last administration."

Miller-Meeks noted that she has a brother who served in Vietnam, which made this a particularly meaningful moment for her and her family.

"For me personally, as a veteran from a family of veterans, this is very meaningful," the congresswoman said, adding that Trump "could have spent the day out there lauding what he has done, but instead he entertained Purple Heart veterans and recognized them on this day set aside for them."

