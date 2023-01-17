Rep. Miller-Meeks to Newsmax: 'What Prompted Them' to Search for Biden Docs?

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, told Newsmax on Tuesday that a lot of questions have been raised by the steady drip of President Joe Biden's document discoveries.

"Why did they find these documents now?" Miller-Meeks asked during an appearance on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." "It's been six years since he was vice president. What prompted them to search for the documents?"

"Was there cleaning of the Biden Penn Center?" she asked. "Did they all of a sudden think they needed to take the Corvette in a parade so they're looking in the garage? I mean, seriously, what prompted them?"

"Is this related to the Biden investigation?" the Iowa Republican continued. "Is this related to the fact that Republicans got a majority and there's going to be investigations?"

Miller-Meeks said House Republicans will be investigating "corruption," "dealings in Ukraine," and "whether the Chinese Communist Party has some pressure or gave money to President Biden or to Hunter Biden."

Another question the discovery of the documents has raised, Miller-Meeks said, is "Why only attorneys?"

"As soon as they found the first documents, which was before the election, that should have been closed and then there should have been an FBI warrant listed, where every single property that the Biden administration either lives or visits frequently should have been investigated and searched and not by attorneys who have attorney-client privilege," she said. "That's who's doing the looking for these documents — the attorneys who have attorney-client privilege. So, is this to stall any investigation that the Republicans may do?"

When asked if she thinks the mainstream media will continue to cover the story, Miller-Meeks said she thinks "it's going to be difficult for the media to walk away from this."

"I think this is going to be very difficult, and we don't know if the recovery of these documents and the supposedly 'transparent' nature of revealing that they had these classified documents — we don't know if that's because within the Democrat Party they're trying to prevent President Biden from running for reelection."

Regardless of the reason, the Corn State congresswoman said, "This all reeks of corruption."

"Most importantly, I'm interested in what's in these documents," she said. "Let me tell you: You or I or a regular American citizen — were we to have classified documents, we would be treated vastly different."

