Rep. Miller-Meeks to Newsmax: White House 'Dispersing Migrants All Over'

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, told Newsmax on Tuesday that the White House shouldn't criticize the flying of asylum seekers from southern states due to the administration's immigration policies.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Monday criticized a recent move by Texas to fly almost two-dozen asylum seekers to California and similar incidents of states flying or busing migrants to other states.

"I've said it many times from here, repeatedly from this podium, that busing or flying migrants around the country without any coordination with the federal government — we've talked about this, state or local officials as well — is dangerous and unacceptable. And we'll continue to be very, very clear about that," Jean-Pierre said.

"It is dangerous and unacceptable because you're putting people's lives at risk."

Miller-Meeks said on "John Bachman Now" on Tuesday: "No. 1: More illegal immigrants have died crossing the border under the Biden administrations [than] in the previous administration. No. 2: Does that mean it's OK for the government to bus or … put people on cargo planes and bring them from the border to cities inside the United States?"

She continued: "The government itself is … dispersing migrants all over the country. But it's not OK for a governor to do that when people show up … illegally at their doorstep, only having been processed from the border? Not to mention … the cartels, the drugs, the contagious diseases that may be coming across with people who are only processed."