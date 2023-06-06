×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mariannette miller-meeks | immigration | white house

Rep. Miller-Meeks to Newsmax: White House 'Dispersing Migrants All Over'

By    |   Tuesday, 06 June 2023 04:45 PM EDT

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, told Newsmax on Tuesday that the White House shouldn't criticize the flying of asylum seekers from southern states due to the administration's immigration policies.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Monday criticized a recent move by Texas to fly almost two-dozen asylum seekers to California and similar incidents of states flying or busing migrants to other states.

"I've said it many times from here, repeatedly from this podium, that busing or flying migrants around the country without any coordination with the federal government — we've talked about this, state or local officials as well — is dangerous and unacceptable. And we'll continue to be very, very clear about that," Jean-Pierre said

"It is dangerous and unacceptable because you're putting people's lives at risk."

Miller-Meeks said on "John Bachman Now" on Tuesday: "No. 1: More illegal immigrants have died crossing the border under the Biden administrations [than] in the previous administration. No. 2: Does that mean it's OK for the government to bus or … put people on cargo planes and bring them from the border to cities inside the United States?"

She continued: "The government itself is … dispersing migrants all over the country. But it's not OK for a governor to do that when people show up … illegally at their doorstep, only having been processed from the border? Not to mention … the cartels, the drugs, the contagious diseases that may be coming across with people who are only processed."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, told Newsmax on Tuesday that the White House shouldn't criticize the flying of asylum seekers from southern states due to the administration's immigration policies.
mariannette miller-meeks, immigration, white house
246
2023-45-06
Tuesday, 06 June 2023 04:45 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved