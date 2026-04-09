Rep. Miller-Meeks to Newsmax: Dems Out to 'Get Trump' With War Powers Move

Democrats' efforts to limit President Donald Trump's war powers in Iran reflect a broader political effort targeting the president rather than a consistent national security stance, Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks told Newsmax on Thursday.

"Well, it certainly seems like it's 'get Trump no matter what,'" the Iowa Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," adding that when he was in office, former President Barack Obama "engaged a war or conflict in Libya for over seven months."

Miller-Meeks pointed to classified briefings on Iran and longstanding concerns about Tehran's influence in the region, particularly through proxy groups.

"What is happening in the Strait of Hormuz, that has always been the concern of anyone with Iran's power in the region and through its proxies, whether it's Hamas, Hezbollah or the Houthis," she said. "Throughout my lifetime, presidents have said we cannot have a nuclear-armed Iran."

She added that Iran's uranium enrichment levels underscore the urgency.

"We know factually that they had 60% highly enriched uranium, had gotten to that point. And it's not a far reach to get to 90% highly enriched uranium, attach it to a missile, and then you have a nuclear-armed Iran," she said.

"If you think what's happening in the Strait of Hormuz is challenging now, think what happens when you have a nuclear-armed Iran and what power that gives Iran."

Miller-Meeks also addressed renewed Democrat calls to impeach Trump or invoke the 25th Amendment, calling such efforts longstanding and politically motivated.

"From the time I came into office after the 2020 election and sworn in on Jan. 3, 2021, it was 'impeach President Trump,'" she said. "And as soon as the president was sworn in again, there were calls to impeach President Trump even before he took office."

She contrasted those efforts with Trump's economic record.

"His policies, look at what we've done with the working families tax cut," she said. "His prior administration term in office, we had the highest economic growth. We had the highest wages among those people of color and our most vulnerable. Now, we saw economic growth the last quarter of 2025 over 5.4%."

Calls to invoke the 25th Amendment against Trump, she added, are being misapplied.

"We went through four years of the Biden administration, and every Democrat, up until it was painfully obvious, denied that there were any issues or any problems with President [Joe] Biden," said Miller-Meeks.

She added that as a physician and a person who cared for a mother who had Alzheimer's, "President Biden had a significant cognitive decline, but every Democrat denied that."

Miller-Meeks said Republican priorities remain focused on economic growth and national security.

"We're going to put the United States first. We're going to continue to grow the economy, improve the lives of the American people, but we're also going to keep our homeland safe," she said.

Turning to the ongoing Department of Homeland Security funding standoff, Miller-Meeks criticized Democrats' approach and outlined a possible legislative path forward.

"The Democrats, because of their base, is so far left, so extreme," she said. "You have to have 60 senators in order to vote to pass the funding for all of Homeland Security."

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