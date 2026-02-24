WATCH TV LIVE

Rep. Miller-Meeks to Newsmax: Dems' SOTU Boycott Disrespectful

Tuesday, 24 February 2026 12:00 PM EST

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, is calling out Democrats who say they plan to boycott President Donald Trump's State of the Union address Tuesday night, telling Newsmax that skipping the speech shows disrespect for the presidency.

Appearing on Newsmax's "National Report," Miller-Meeks said political disagreements should never override basic respect for the institution.

"I voted for President Trump all three times. So I attended the inauguration ceremonies of President [Joe] Biden. I attended every single, you know, joint address to Congress, State of the Union, that President Biden gave. I was respectful," she said.

Miller-Meeks contrasted her approach during the Biden administration with what she described as a growing pattern of partisan protests by Democrats now that Trump is back in the White House.

At least 20 congressional Democrats have said they will boycott Trump's address, choosing instead to stage or attend protest events and alternative programming timed to coincide with the speech.

"You respect the office of the president, regardless of who occupies that office," she continued. "So I may have disagreed with the policies. I didn't personally attack individuals. But you have your disagreements. That's what elections are for. But you attend, you be respectful."

"And I certainly have not seen that from both sides of the aisle. But that's my personal philosophy," she said.

The Iowa Republican framed the issue as one of character and civility rather than politics, saying that elected officials should model the behavior they expect from others.

"I think it goes back to what you learned in kindergarten, and that is the golden rule. You treat other people how you want to be treated," Miller-Meeks said.

Tuesday, 24 February 2026 12:00 PM


