Rep. Miller-Meeks to Newsmax: Dems Wanted an 'Open Border'

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, told Newsmax on Thursday that Democrats "wanted to have a de facto open border," which is why they won't support the Republican border security bill.

The House on Thursday prepares to vote on a Republican border security bill meant to replace the measures imposed by the Title 42 health order. The bill would require that Customs and Border Protection hire and train over 20,000 new agents and create a plan for upgrading border security. Democrats have come out against the bill, with the White House vowing to veto the legislation if it makes it through Congress.

Miller-Meeks said on "John Bachman Now" on Thursday that "there is a crisis at our southern border. Our Southern border is not secure. How can you call it secure when almost five million people have come into our country in the past two years, and Border Patrol agents are babysitting or processing individuals and they're not actually patrolling the border and keeping out illicit drugs, and keeping out people on the terror watch list, or cartel gang members?"

When asked why Democrats won't support the GOP plan for the border, Miller-Meeks said Democrats "wanted to have a de facto open border, which is what we have had the past two years."

She later said that "the Progressive left … believes that the border should be open and they believe that [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] should be eliminated, so, they don't want us to enforce the current laws" which state "that people can come here and apply for asylum. That doesn't mean that they apply for asylum in our country, waiting in our country."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!