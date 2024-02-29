Marianne Williamson to Newsmax: Dems 'Deeply Concerned' About Biden

Democrats "are deeply concerned about" President Joe Biden's policies and his chances of beating the Republican nominee, recent Michigan primary shows, according to Democrat presidential candidate Marianne Williamson on Newsmax.

Williamson placed third in Michigan's Democrat presidential primary this week after winning 3% of the vote. President Joe Biden won with just over 80% of the vote, and "uncommitted" was the second most popular choice with just over 13%. Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., who launched his campaign last October, placed fourth with just under 3% of the vote.

Williamson told "National Report" her decision to revive her campaign was made "even before Michigan."

The "uncommitted vote is interesting," she added, because if you combine her votes with Phillips and the uncommitted, "it is obvious that there are many Democratic voters who are deeply concerned about the president's … policies" and "his ability to beat [former President] Donald Trump in 2024."

"The president was not so much organically elected," Williamson continued, "according to the impulse of a great desire on the part of Democrats, so much as it was kind of chosen" by the Democratic National Committee, who "said very early in the process that we would not be having a primary and did very real things to suppress any voice other than the president's."

She added "this is wrong," and she criticized Democrats for "not having the conversations we should have been having in contrast to the Republicans who have had a robust primary, but also it means that we're not having the conversations that we most need now … in order to win in 2024."

