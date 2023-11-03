Marianne Williamson to Newsmax: We Must 'Come Out of Our Silos'

Democrat presidential candidate and author Marianne Williamson told Newsmax on Friday that Americans must "come out" of their political "silos" and have conversations about how the nation is no longer being run by the will of the people.

"I think we all have to come out of our [political] silos right now," Willaimson said during "Greg Kelly Reports" on Friday. I think that the deepest conversation we have to have been as Americans.

"I don't think it matters who's on the left and who's on the right, who is Jewish, who's Muslim, who's Christian, who's gay, who's straight, who is black, who is brown, who is white. After all of those terms, there is a hyphen, and then there's 'American.' I think we all have to remember that the first principle of the United States is that we are many groups, and we are tied by a common fealty to a certain set of principles, and we need to go back to that, that all men are created equal, that all men have the inalienable rights of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness."

She said it is the government's job to "secure those rights," and she believes that the government "of, by, and for, the people" Abraham Lincoln talked about during Gettysburg is currently perishing.

"It is perishing," she said. "Whether you're on the left or the right, people can see where now a government or of the corporations, by the corporations, and for the corporations, so the real ideological divide at this point it's not left versus right. It's a dichotomy between the powerful and the powerless, between those who have money and greater access to money, and those who are simply struggling to survive."

Williamson said that is "the conversation" Americans must be having now.

According to the national FiveThirtyEight polling website, Willaimson is currently polling between 5% to 11% in the Democratic primary with President Joe Biden polling over 70% and California Gov. Gavin Newsom polling around 17%.

She is leading Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota, who recently launched his bid for 2024 and is currently polling at 6%, The Hill reported.

Progressive Cenk Uygur, founder of the popular "Young Turks" independent media network, is only getting about 2%, according to the report.

The report said that a majority of Democrat voters, however, said they could change their minds between now and when they vote in the primary next year.

