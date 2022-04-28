Rep. Salazar to Newsmax: Ending Title 42 Will Lead to Historic Border Crisis

Rep. Maria Salazar, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Thursday that U.S. Code Title 42 was "the last tool" the Biden administration had to prevent "a situation at the border that we have never seen in the history of this country."

The Florida congresswoman warned during an appearance on "Eric Bolling: The Balance" that ending the measure, which permits limiting immigration on the basis of public health, would begin "an onslaught of people, child sex traffickers, coyotes, terrorists, [and] drug dealers."

"They knew 18 months ago that this moment was coming," Salazar said of the White House, adding that comments made by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas during a congressional hearing earlier in the day prove the administration "doesn't have a plan."

Mayorkas had told the House Judiciary Committee in his opening remarks on Thursday: "With the Title 42 public health order set to be lifted, we expect migration levels to increase as smugglers seek to take advantage of and profit from vulnerable migrants."

"We understand that ... border security, the immigration laws are broken," Salazar stated. "This is a situation that has been happening for years. But there has to come a time when this country, both parties, Republican and Democrat, need to come and sit at the table and determine, 'How are we going to fix this mess?'"

The congresswoman further criticized the White House for avoiding real issues, opting instead to teach critical race theory and push woke ideology within the administration.

"This administration needs to be paying attention to what's important to the American people. Inflation, oil prices going through the roof ... not being able to buy eggs, milk, bread, having serious problems with [the] supply chain, people not being able to find workers to be working at the restaurants and at the body shop," Salazar listed. "I'm not sure what this administration is doing."

