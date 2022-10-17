Rep. Maria Salazar to Newsmax: Biden's Border 'Mess' Driving Hispanics to GOP

Rep. Maria Salazar, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Monday that the "major, major mess, created by President Joe Biden's administration is driving Hispanics away from the Democratic Party and to the GOP.

"The concern is that we have a major, major, mess at the border, not only among my peers in Congress, but among the Hispanic community, the largest minority in the country," Salazar said during "Spicer & Co." Monday. "I want you to know that Hispanics do not want what's happening at the border at this hour. It gives us a very bad reputation. We want to come in legally, and those who are here do not want to be seeing what's happening at the border, the fentanyl, the child sex traffickers, the coyotes, [and] the terrorists. We are completely opposed to what's happening, and we do not understand why the Biden administration doesn't take hold of this problem."

Salazar said that Biden, and former Democratic President Barack Obama before him, both promised major immigration reform during their first 100 days in office, but neither delivered on that campaign promise, leading to many Hispanics feeling they have been lied to and used for votes.

"Hispanics are running away from the [Democrats] towards the GOP, because for more than 35 years, that has been the number one promise from the Democratic party that has never been fulfilled," she said. "'We're going to do an immigration reform law within the first 100 days of my presidency,' said President Obama. Same thing [with] President Biden, 'within the first 100 days of my presidency."

Instead, Salazar said the nation is dealing with an influx of more than 3 million illegal migrants that we have encountered on the border since Biden took office in 2021, and another almost 1 million that officials at Customs and Border Protection believe came in and were never located.

"I told you that all these promises for the last 35 years, that [Democrats are] going to take care of us and our needs, inflation, gas prices, good jobs, immigration. It's not true. It's all a fallacy," she said. "So now we are welcoming those Hispanics into the GOP, and now it's time for the GOP to welcome my community because we have the same values that are entrenched in the Republican party. God-fearing law-abiding taxpayers, low taxes, small government, [and] family oriented. We are people of values. And that is what the GOP is offering."

