Rep. Salazar to Newsmax: Biden's Actions 'Worst' for Hispanics in 100 Years

President Joe Biden's failures on the immigration crisis are the "worst thing that could be happening to my community," and his actions have "done the worst service to the Hispanics in the United States in the last 100 years," Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar told Newsmax on Saturday.

"I represent the Hispanics in the United States, the largest minority in the country," the Florida Republican said on Newsmax's "The Count," while discussing the Biden administration's parole program that allows 30,000 migrants a month to enter the United States.

"This is just a little patch that the Biden administration is trying to put [in] now," Salazar said, noting that the program allows immigrants to be flown into the United States from Venezuela, Cuba, Haiti, and Nicaragua."

She added that so much effort is being put into trying to solve a problem of "biblical proportions," that nothing is being done about "looking inside and trying to determine what is it that we're going to do with our immigration system, that it's broken."

Salazar said that she's one of the members of Congress presenting the Dignity Act, a bipartisan measure to address border security, border infrastructure, and more, but the problem at the border is "monumental."

"What's happening in the southern border is 8 million people in the last three years have come into the United States," she said. "Right now what we need to do is to seal it, [and] fix the problem at the southern border. And then after that, we can look at the immigration issue in its totality because it's pretty broken."

Still, it's important to understand that if the United States wants to grow its economy and continue being the world's top economic power, "we need people from cleaning the toilets to [being] the president of the bank," Salazar said.

However, she added, "We need to have those people coming in an orderly fashion, not the way they are coming in."

The Biden administration's actions are also giving Hispanic people a "very bad rep, and we're here to live the American dream," Salazar concluded.

