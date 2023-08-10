×
Tags: marcus schroeder | newsmax | protest

Marcus Schroeder to Newsmax: 'Surprised' by Arrest at Drag Queen Protest

Thursday, 10 August 2023 03:59 PM EDT

Marcus Schroeder, a Christian youth leader who was arrested while protesting a drag queen story hour at a local park in Wisconsin, told "Newsmax" that he was "surprised" by his arrest."

"I was a bit surprised. I was not expecting to be arrested by any means. I was kind of driven by this desire to have some sort of public witness against the event that was going on," he said on "National Report." "There were grown men dressed in lingerie doing sexually suggestive performances and dances before the children.

"They called it a drag queen story hour, but the funny thing is they only read books for maybe 20 minutes. They did a dance with the kids for I'd say probably an hour total that day."

He said, "I was reading from Galatians [chapter] five, which is just a passage about what true love is. It's not even a passage that talks about homosexuality, this is a passage that talks about true love according to scripture. Because that word gets thrown around a lot."

Schroeder went on to say, "now there's a whole field between me and the drag queen story hour at that time and so and it's right there on the public sidewalk outside the fence that I started preaching and the events took place."

He later said that he's "talked to a few legal firms" and is "going to try and get [his] charges dropped and then go from there and see about further paths."

Schroeder said that a police officer approached him after he began using a microphone to amplify his speech.

"The officer comes over and takes the microphone from my hand. There was no conversation, he didn't ask me to turn it off and that was our first time using amplification that day, actually."

Thursday, 10 August 2023 03:59 PM
