March for Life President to Newsmax: 'Bad Business' to Pay for Abortion Trips

It's "bad business" for companies to pay for pregnant employees to travel to out-of-state abortion clinics rather than working to allow generous maternity and paternity benefits, March for Life President Jeanne Mancini said on Newsmax Tuesday.

"I think it's bad business for corporations to jump into anything this controversial," Mancini said on Newsmax's "National Report." "Maybe we're a little quieter these days, but the large majority of Americans support limits that Roe does not allow. I want to know what these companies are offering in the way of maternity and paternity leave."

She added that as the head of a small, nonprofit organization, offering a generous maternity leave isn't easy, "but it's something we do."

"It's much more expensive to offer maternity and paternity leave and support than it is to offer what they're offering," Mancini continued. "In fact, it's three times more expensive to offer that."

Offering travel money also puts "more pressure" on female employees, said Mancini, because "they're inviting her to not choose life and to come right back to work so that she can keep producing."

Many companies, including Starbucks, Tesla, Yelp, Airbnb, Microsoft, Netflix, Patagonia, DoorDash, JPMorgan Chase, Levi Strauss, PayPal, Amazon, and Reddit started offering travel money for employees after the draft document on the Supreme Court's looming decision on Roe v. Wade was leaked earlier this year, reports The New York Times, and on Friday, when the court voted to overturn the landmark decision, more companies followed.

Meanwhile, Mancini said on Newsmax that with Friday's ruling, she could not help but think about the tens of thousands of people who have marched over the years and that the organization is looking forward to its 50th march in January.

"You know that we're the largest annual human rights demonstration worldwide, peaceful joyful, energetic, and yet somber because we march for the loss of 63 million lives," said Mancini. "It's exciting to think about moving into this next phase of building a culture of life."

She also noted that one of the untold stories of the movement is the safety net that is available for women facing unexpected pregnancies, and for men.

"There are well over 3,000 pregnancy care centers around our country, and these centers every year provide over $270 million in free resources," said Mancini. "This is formula, diapers, STD tests, pregnancy tests, ultrasounds. More than that, there are also over 400 maternity homes around this country, so that means that a woman who is facing an unexpected pregnancy could go and live at that maternity home with her soon-to-be-born baby and her new baby for up to two years."

It's also important to get the factual information out to the public after the Supreme Court's ruling, said Mancini.

"There is so much erroneous reporting on this," she said. "Abortion has not been made illegal in every state … I think there is some fearmongering and even hysterical reporting on what's happened here.

"What's happened is very much in line with mainstream America. I mean under Roe, we could not limit late-term abortion. That makes us one of seven countries around the world with the likes of North Korea and China that allows abortion until birth paid for by your tax dollars, and that's what's advocated, sadly, by pro-abortionists."

