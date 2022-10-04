GOP Candidates Lawler and Molinaro to Newsmax: New Yorkers 'Want Change'

New York GOP congressional candidates, Marc Molinaro and Mike Lawler told Newsmax on Tuesday that "Kathy Hochul, Democrats in Albany, and Democrats in Washington are living in some alternative reality" and that New Yorkers "want change."

"[Crime is] a huge issue and New Yorkers know it," Molinaro, who is running in New York's 19th Congressional District, said during an appearance on Newsmax's "Spicer and Co." "The reality we live in is skyrocketing crime, violence, and people see it, they feel it, they know that police are undermined, they know that public safety is at risk."

"Quite frankly, Kathy Hochul and state lawmakers ought to get themselves back up to Albany and start to deliver it," he continued. "Their bail reform is a disaster."

Mike Lawler, who is running in New York's 17th Congressional District, told Newsmax his campaign is up four points over incumbent Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y.

"It's because people see what he's about," Lawler said. "He's only focused on serving himself. The fact that at a time of recession, with inflation at a 41-year high, he would use taxpayer money to hire his husband's personal trainer, while people are struggling to pay their grocery bills, their gas bills, their home heating bills, speaks volumes to what his focus is."

"Sean Patrick Maloney, back in 2018, said that his top priority was enacting cashless bail, and we've seen what that has done to our communities," he continued. "Forty percent of those released on non-monetary bail have been rearrested while those charges are pending. And if people are tired of it, they should support our campaign."

Both Molinaro and Lawler stressed that New York voters are concerned about "skyrocketing prices" and the fentanyl that is pouring across the southern border.

"Residents and voters know that Washington's failing them," Molinaro said. "They know that the Biden economy [and] Pelosi policies are making us less safe and undermining our economy. Upstate New Yorkers want relief."

"[In] my district, Westchester County, the Biden administration has been flying in migrants for months, and folks are very upset about it, and not just because of the massive inflow of illegal immigration," Lawler said. "But because of the drugs that are pouring across our southern border and coming up into our communities. We're seeing an overdose death a week in the Hudson Valley because of fentanyl, and it needs to stop."

