Mark Lotter to Newsmax: Trump's Picks Will Not Put DC Bureaucrats First

President-elect Donald Trump is appointing administration leaders who "believe in putting America first, not bureaucrats," Marc Lotter, a former special assistant to Trump said on Newsmax Friday.

And as a result, Lotter told Newsmax's "Wake Up America," the mainstream media is "losing its mind because they're losing control."

"The one thread you see running through all of these nominees is that they believe in the president's agenda and the American people," he added. "They'll lead these teams of bureaucrats, but they're going to lead them in the direction that the president wants to go. He was the one who was elected, not them."

The mainstream media's reaction to Trump's picks, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to head Health and Human Services and former Rep. Matt Gaetz as attorney general is a "continuation" of the "scare tactics" that were used during the election," Lotter said.

"They can't actually argue policy so they want to make you afraid," he said. "They want to resist through fear. I don't think the American people are buying it."

Kennedy will "go in and ask questions," Lotter said. "I have no doubt that both he and the president will likely continue on a path where the science, the health, they all match up and they're all in alignment."

And there is nothing wrong with asking questions, he said.

"That's the thing that really strikes me, especially about the media," Lotter continued. "Your job is to ask questions. Why are you afraid of someone asking questions?"

Trump's picks will also lead Washington's bureaucrats, not simply listen to them, he said.

"D.C. operates on a very simple system," said Lotter. "There are certain career paths you must follow to get these most coveted positions and when the swamp signs off on you, then you're a member of the club, regardless of your party."

He acknowledged, however, that even with the Senate under majority rule, at least one of Trump's nominees won't be confirmed.

"At least one cabinet pick up, regardless of who's in office, doesn't make it through," said Lotter. "Most administrations, regardless of party, go through this and one of their picks suddenly gets revoked and removed."

