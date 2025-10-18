Rep. Malliotakis to Newsmax: 'No Kings' Protests Aligned With Radical Groups

Demonstrators taking part in “No Kings Day” protests in New York City and across the country are aligning themselves with radical groups, including the Communist Party of the United States, even if they don’t realize it, Rep. Nicole Malliotakis said on Newsmax Saturday.

“As long as they remain peaceful, allow them to protest,” the New York Republican told Newsmax's "Saturday Report."

Still, she said it's "ironic" that the protests, especially the ones in New York City, are "backed by the Communist Party of the United States of America, also the [Democratic] Socialists of America, and other socialist Marxist groups."

"It's literally on their fliers," Malliotakis added. "They can't deny it."

The congresswoman said she's posted the flyer on her social media accounts, so people can see that the groups backing the protests "want to see our democratic republic completely destroyed."

“They prefer that we be like Venezuela,” Malliotakis said, adding that the protesters in New York City also prefer having people like Democrat mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani in elected office.

Mamdani, a Democratic Socialist and NYC assemblyman, wants to take over private property, supermarkets, doesn't "see a purpose for police in our society," and wants to "eliminate jails altogether," she argued.

The New York Republican added that while there are “good people” in her district who may be joining the protests, “they should know that they are aligning themselves with the Communist Party of the United States of America.”

She said the demonstrations — which included groups described by reporters on the ground as “anti-Israel” and “pro-Hamas” — reflect a dangerous convergence of ideologies in a politically divided America.

“It’s scary to think that these anti-American organizations have come together under this guise of being anti-fascism,” Malliotakis said. “The reality is, this is a very radical movement that is pushing this.”

The congresswoman also took aim at Democratic leaders, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, saying their push to shut down the government has only strengthened the executive branch.

“They’ve actually empowered the president more by shutting down our government,” she said.

“For a group of people that say they want to hold the president accountable, they sure gave him the keys to the kingdom, for lack of a better term, today on No Kings Day.”

Malliotakis said she believes President Donald Trump is “doing a good job” and questioned the motives of the protesters.

“He has secured our borders," she said. "He has deported criminals."

Trump has also brought trillions of dollars in investments into the United States, is expanding manufacturing, and has negotiated "one of the biggest peace deals" for the Middle East, "bringing 30 world leaders together to talk about the future of peace," she said.

Malliotakis also warned that New York’s mayoral race could deepen the city’s leftward shift, pointing to Mamdani, who she said supports policies such as abolishing jails, legalizing prostitution, and creating government-run supermarkets.

“He literally wants to tell New Yorkers how many loaves of bread their families can have,” she said.

“Take it from me. My mother is a Cuban refugee, and that’s exactly what they do," the congresswoman added.

"Their shelves are completely empty, so these radical policies will come back to haunt New York.”

Malliotakis urged voters to reject socialism and remember why so many immigrants came to the United States.

“New York is home to so many people who fled socialism and communism from around the world,” she said.

“Why on Earth would they vote for somebody that would bring those very policies to New York?”

