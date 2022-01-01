Malliotakis, Fleischmann to Newsmax: Biden Policies Worsened Pandemic's Effects

The Biden administration's contradictory policies on COVID-19 are only working to make the pandemic's effects worse, GOP Reps. Chuck Fleischmann and Nicole Malliotakis argued on Newsmax Saturday.

"It is not just the testing," Malliotakis, R-N.Y., said on Newsmax's "Saturday Agenda."

"Obviously testing is important, but it's the treatments as well. The president should be more focused on ensuring that we have an adequate supply of monoclonal antibodies and push the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) to approve those treatments that have been sitting there waiting for approval."

President Joe Biden, she added, also had the benefit of having vaccines widely available but still, the COVID numbers skyrocketed.

"We have to return to normalcy and the only way we're going to do that is if we focus on those treatments and therapeutics, making sure the hospitals are equipped to treat people that are sick," she said.

The Supreme Court, on Jan. 7, will be hearing arguments on Biden's vaccine mandates, and Malliotakis noted that several members of Congress have signed an amicus brief in support of the lawsuit against the mandates.

"We are having a very slow recovery and it's because a lot of these mandates that are forcing people to not return to work or be fired," she said while pointing out that the police and fire departments in New York City are all short-staffed because officers are calling off sick.

When Biden was campaigning for the presidency, he'd promised solutions on COVID, but Fleischmann, of Tennessee, said another part of the issue is that when Biden took office, the "triumvirate of left-wing agenda" he formed with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer issued in "bad executive orders and bad economic policy" from cay one.

"We were making progress," he said. "Things were going better. Biden looked the other way and has had a rudderless and confused policy across the board domestically with COVID internationally and it's hurting the American people. I'm here in the great state of Tennessee, where we cherish our constitutional freedoms and people are just scratching their heads. Why is Joe Biden doing what he's doing? We don't know. But I'm an optimist. The American people need to stand up be heard be counted legally and change this thing around."

