Rep. Malliotakis to Newsmax: Biden 'All Bark, No Bite' On Cuba

The Biden administration is all bark and no bite on Cuba, says Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y.

The sanctions President Joe Biden slapped on Cuba regime officials and entities for their involvement in the crackdown after historic protests in more than 40 cities across the island are “absolutely meaningless because these were individuals that we were not doing business with, or they were not coming to the United States so it really is a lot of bark and no bite coming from the Biden administration and we need more intervention here,” Malliotakis said Monday during an appearance on Newsmax TV’s “American Agenda.”

“What we really want are two things: for the Biden administration to get Internet to the island so videos of the protests can get out to the world and the world can see what’s going on and that the protesters there can communicate with each other. Right now, the regime keeps shutting it off. And some of these videos are of abuses of the communist regime that are shooting, beating, jailing, abducting individuals simply going to the street and saying they want their freedom. The second thing we want is for him to be the leader of the free world and actually go speak and lobby the other countries to come out and support Cuba, to condemn the regime, to stop these human rights abuses and to push for this illegitimate regime to be removed.”

Cuban citizens took to the streets for the first time in more than six decades to protest against horrid living conditions and the lack of basic goods and services, including medical attention.

Biden’s sanctions, announced last week, target Alvaro Lopez Miera, the head of the armed forces in Cuba, and the Cuban Ministry of the Interior’s Special National Brigade.

"This is just the beginning — the United States will continue to sanction individuals responsible for the oppression of the Cuban people," Biden said in a statement.

U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price also said the U.S. was working with the private sector and Congress to look for ways to make the Internet more accessible to the people of Cuba.

Malliotakis said Biden should seize his “Berlin wall moment,” and take advantage of the situation.

“The United States needs to be on the side of freedom, it needs to be on the side of the Cuban people. And now, more than ever this is an opportunity for the United States to make history.”

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here