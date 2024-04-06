Rep. Malliotakis to Newsmax: Mayor Gaslighting New Yorkers on Crime

Despite a recent surge in violent crimes leaving New Yorkers on edge, New York City Mayor Eric Adams reportedly is doubling down on his assertion that crime in the city is down, sparking skepticism among residents.

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., criticized Adams' stance, likening it to gaslighting, during an interview on Newsmax's "Saturday Report."

"Yeah, it's so insulting to New Yorkers to tell them that what you're seeing and reading about, experiencing on a regular basis in New York is just not happening," Malliotakis said. "It's similar to the president telling you that the economy is great while you're struggling to put food on the table and keep a roof over your head."

Malliotakis attributed the perceived increase in crime to the policies of Democratic leaders, including President Joe Biden, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, and Adams.

"Some Americans, sadly, believe it; and they'll keep voting for these individuals," she said. "But others, and I believe the majority of Americans, are seeing what is happening and that they're being sold a bill of goods by these Democrats who have put in place these policies that have been so reckless.

“The Democrats are gaslighting once again because their policies are simply not working," she added.

When asked about the possibility of voters waking up to the reality of rising crime rates, Malliotakis expressed optimism based on shifts observed in her district.

"We've been able to flip multiple local assembly seats in my district over the last two years because we're out there explaining to people why they're paying more for their utilities, why they're seeing more crime," she said.

"People are understanding what's going on, and the Democrats are just banking on those people. Americans are stupid. That's what they're banking on to win the election. But we know, and I think the vast majority of Americans know, that their policies are what's the direct cause for the destructive quality of life that they're seeing in their neighborhoods."

Malliotakis also criticized Democrats' beliefs regarding criminal penalties and immigration policies.

"The Democrats really believe that these repeat offenders should just be able to roam our streets and people coming here illegally with illegal weapons that are members of gangs, that they should just be released repeatedly onto our streets and be allowed to stay here in a taxpayer expense," she said.

"So not only are we experiencing these crimes from these gangs that have come from Venezuela; but on top of it, the mayor is offering them a free luxury hotel room at your expense."

Malliotakis highlighted the impact of crime in [New York State Assembly] Speaker Carl Heastie's district, which she described as "ground zero" for "rape and other crimes."

She added, "He is doing this to his own constituents and ... has one of the worst districts when it comes to crime.

"So this is what the Democrats believe in. The sooner that American people recognize it and vote them out, the better off we will be," she concluded.

