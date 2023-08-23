Rep. Greene to Newsmax: Fox Surrogate Ban Was 'Censorship'

Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Wednesday that she is still planning on going into the Fox News post-debate "spin room," despite a network memo issuing access passes only to participating candidates and campaigns and requiring "nonparticipating" campaigns to use passes given to "credentialed" media outlets.

"I hope people are allowed in. And, yes, I am a [former President Donald Trump] surrogate; but I'm also a member of Congress," Greene said during "Eric Bolling The Balance." "I can't imagine Fox News or anyone else censoring members of Congress or surrogates for President Trump, because that's really what it is is censorship. And I think we've had enough of censorship in America."

The New York Times reported Monday that per the memo, surrogates for former President Donald Trump or the other GOP candidates who did not qualify for the debate must use one of the five spin rooms or single media row passes issued to media outlets in order to get in.

"'In addition to the (5) Spin Room credentials referenced in a previous email, we'll also issue (1) Media Row credential to any participating candidate/campaigns," the Times reported the memo saying. "'Any nonparticipating candidate/campaign is welcome in the Spin Room or Media Row as a guest of one of the media organizations with positions in those locations, using one of their credentials.'"

According to the Times, Trump's campaign planned to have surrogates in the spin room following the debate.

