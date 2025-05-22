Morrisey to Newsmax: MAHA Report Important to Clean Up US

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Make America Healthy Again report released Thursday is important because it's "focused on the fact that you have a lot of kids that are coming up, and the disease incidence rates and diabetes and obesity and the level of cancers is so much greater than it was just a very long time ago," says West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey.

"And you see in different parts of the world, and you compare it to the United States and in some parts of the world, some of the pediatric cancer rates are much lower than when you get to the U.S. And you say, 'what's going on here?' Well, there has to be a number of underlying causes, including the crap that's in our foods and what folks are exposed to at a young age," Morrisey told Newsmax's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE."

"So, it's important to focus on that, to clean that up and ultimately, to make sure we kind of take back our country to get healthier again. So, I'm a big advocate in talking a lot about this but also doing something about it. That's why we've unveiled Pillars of Health in West Virginia, because unfortunately, we've been leading the country in a lot of these healthcare statistics that are not good, whether it's diabetes, obesity, congestive heart failure, and we need to start doing something about it.

"And the amount of money that we're spending on healthcare is just obscene in terms of not getting the return on the investment. So, I think people are excited to engage in it and to focus and to make America wealthy again, make West Virginia healthy again."

The MAHA report calls for increased scrutiny of the childhood vaccine schedule, a review of the pesticides sprayed on American crops and a description of the nation's children as overmedicated and undernourished.

The report makes dozens of references to dietary guidelines and standards in Europe, but Environmental Protection Agency head Lee Zeldin promised it would not yield more rigorous regulations.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com