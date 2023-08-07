×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: maggie dejong | college | newsmax | lawsuit | sue

Maggie DeJong to Newsmax: Colleges 'Can Ban Student' for Having 'Different Views'

By    |   Monday, 07 August 2023 02:08 PM EDT

The student who sued her college claiming that her free speech was censored over a classroom discussion on race, Marxism, and other topics told Newsmax on Monday that schools "can ban students from fully engaging" if they have "different views."

Maggie DeJong, a student at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, told "National Report" in an interview, "I was in my final semester of my three-year graduate program for art therapy, counseling, and learning to be an art therapist.

"We engaged in classroom discussions in which we discussed current events and contentious issues such as race relations and Marxism and critical race theory, and I respectfully participated with the mindset that this was a marketplace of ideas, not just an echo chamber for one ideology."

She added: "So I was alarmed when I did receive three no-contact orders that were essentially restraining orders. And what they said is that there is no rule or policy that I had violated, but that today I needed to comply with these orders."

DeJong said that she "engaged in discussions which I questioned what we're learning with Marxism and what was being implemented with critical race theories … some topics like that, but was concerning is that they can ban students from fully engaging in their classroom discussions simply for expressing their different views."

According to the settlement reached by Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and the group Alliance Defending Freedom, the university will pay $80,000, and three professors will undergo training concerning free speech on college campuses.

The university will also revise its student handbook and policies in order to "ensure students with varying political, religious, and ideological views are welcome in the art therapy program."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
The student who sued her college claiming that her free speech was censored over a classroom discussion on race, Marxism, and other topics told Newsmax on Monday that schools "can ban students from fully engaging" if they have "different views."
maggie dejong, college, newsmax, lawsuit, sue
327
2023-08-07
Monday, 07 August 2023 02:08 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved