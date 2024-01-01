MAGA Inc. Spokeswoman to Newsmax: 'Infuriating' Former Colleagues Lie About Trump

Karoline Leavitt, spokeswoman for Make America Great Again Inc., told Newsmax on Monday that it's "infuriating" that three former Trump White House colleagues are spewing lies about the 45th president that are straight out of "the Democrats' playbook."

"These are three women who, as a matter of fact are my three former White House colleagues, who went from Trump supporters to Trump haters very quickly because they learned that's the fastest way to get your face on television and sell crappy books these days," Leavitt said during an appearance on "Wake Up America." "Here's the deal. All three of these women were very complimentary of President Trump when they worked for him. [Former Trump White House Communications Director] Alyssa Farah Griffin said President Trump was a remarkable man, [former Trump White House deputy press secretary] Sarah Matthews said it was the greatest honor of her lifetime to work in the Trump White House. And Cassidy Hutchinson sold a book full of falsehoods that have been debunked by numerous witnesses and credible people."

"I think it's the most pitiful statement of all when they said that Donald Trump poses a greater threat to democracy than Joe Biden, who is literally allowing a mass invasion of illegal people into our country, whose weakness on the world stage is marching us towards World War III and who is literally using our government institutions to target his political opposition," she continued. "That is the hallmark of a dictatorship. The truth is real Americans don't care what these three women have to say.

"They care about how they feel, and they feel the consequences of the Biden administration and that's why President Trump is going to win the Republican nomination in just a few short weeks."

Griffin, Matthews, and Hutchinson gave an interview to ABC News' "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl last month in which they discussed what a second Trump term could mean for the country.

The former Trump communications director said if Trump were elected to a second term, it could "mean the end of American democracy as we know it."

Leavitt said the American people will see through the three women's claims about another potential Trump administration.

"Knowing these women, having worked with them, it's infuriating for me to watch them sit there and spew these lies that are right out of the Democrat's playbook," she said. "It's Jonathan Karl and the mainstream propaganda media, who is pushing the lie that Donald Trump is somehow going to be a dictator. The American public is not going to buy this.

"We lived under a Trump administration before and guess what? Our economy was booming, our nation was safe, our border was secure, and there was peace around this world. That's what the American public wants to see again."

