Madison Sheahan to Newsmax: ICE Will Keep Targeting 'Worst of the Worst'

ICE agents will continue to target the "worst of the worst" in Chicago, despite efforts by Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Democrats to thwart their operations, ICE Deputy Director Madison Sheahan told Newsmax on Friday.

"We will continue to pick up the murderers, gang members, and rapists that Governor Pritzker refuses to get off of his streets," said Sheahan on Newsmax's "Newsline," rejecting claims that their efforts constitute an invasion.

"Federal law enforcement officers have jurisdiction throughout the entire United States," she said. "We will continue to go out and enforce the law. Gov. Pritzker chooses not to enforce the law. His protesters show up with fireworks and gas masks because they know they're there to wreak havoc."

Peaceful protests, she added, are allowed, but ICE "will not allow it to get violent and to put our law enforcement officers in danger."

Sheahan said ICE is working closely with the Department of Justice, FBI, and Homeland Security Investigations to protect federal facilities and personnel.

"We've seen a huge increase in assaults against our officers," she said. "We've seen attacks at our facilities — we've seen it at the Prairie Land facility. This is not new for us, but we will continue to make sure our law enforcement officers and our facilities are protected."

Sheahan also criticized what she described as "fake news" and Democratic lawmakers who, she said, "continue to take the sides of alien criminals."

"Just this week, we saw another gang put hits out on our ICE officers and the leadership at CBP, ICE, and DHS," she said. "They know that when ICE shows up in your community, it's going to be a bad day for the criminals."

She further accused judges of obstructing the enforcement agenda of President Donald Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

"They should be on board with removing the worst of the worst from these communities," she said. "The National Guard is supposed to come in to protect people and property — to allow them to do their jobs when these protests get violent."

Sheahan further emphasized the daily risks faced by federal law enforcement.

"We need to protect our law enforcement officers," she said. "They go out every day and put their lives on the line."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com