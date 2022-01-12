Rep. Madison Cawthorn to Newsmax: Dems 'Going After America First Patriots'

Activists seeking to keep supporters of former President Donald Trump from running for office are really ultimately trying to stop Trump in 2024, and they will fail, according to Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., on Newsmax.

"It's very clear to every single American that this is just another impeachment of President Donald Trump," Cawthorn told co-host Jenn Pellegrino and Mercedes Schlapp on Wednesday. "It's just that he's not in office right now, so they're not capable of actually being able to do it.

"So, instead, they're going after his fighters. They're going after the America First patriots, because they want to get to the American people. Unfortunately, the reason they try to destroy President Trump is because he was standing in the way. Well, now the last line of defense is a bunch of members of Congress who are now standing up in lieu of the president being gone, which I think will be fixed sometime soon in 2024."

Those suing to block Cawthorn for speaking at Trump's famed Jan. 6 Stop the Steal rally are citing Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which claims those involved in an insurrection are barring from public office.

No one has been accused nor charged of insurrection, and Trump was acquitted of that in the Senate after he left office, Cawthorn reminded them.

MSNBC's Rachel Maddow had sought comment from Cawthorn on that and he is challenging her to debate him on any issue.

"I am a good acolyte of my predecessor, Mark Meadows, who was my debate coach in high school, so I am very excited to get to debate the left at any opportunity," Cawthorn said, saying all it would take to win a debate with a liberal like Maddow is "truth and common sense."

"They've just used nothing but fallacies and emotional police to try and get their points across, and all we have to do is rely on truth and common sense," he told Schlapp.

Cawthorn, who requires a wheelchair from being partially paralyzed from a fiery car crash, said he has not heard back on his offer to a debate.

"I always say the face of the cowards back of their head as they run from a battle," Cawthorn said.

But Democrats and liberal activist attacks on his being ineligible for office because of "insurrection" is "absolutely asinine and insane," he said.

"I believe it's just that they're trying to either frustrate, drain the resources of, or be able to destroy anybody they believe is going to be able to go against their agenda," he said.

The false Jan. 6 narratives by Democrats are helping change the Republican Party from being held on the defense to going on attack.

"A lot of times the Republican Party has just been controlled opposition to the Democrats, but unfortunately, that narrative is changing for them," he concluded. "And so I would believe we're going to be coming back with the roar of lions, and we will be holding people accountable and taking our country back in 2022."

