Macy Gunnell to Newsmax: Charlie Kirk Understood 'Severity of the Threat'

In an interview with Newsmax on Friday, Macy Gunnell, press secretary for College Republicans of America, claimed that "the left" is causing "violent attacks" like the recent murder of conservative leader Charlie Kirk.

Kirk was shot and killed last week while attending a campus event in Utah. Police arrested a suspect, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, and alleged that he sent text messages saying he "had enough of his [Kirk's] hatred."

Gunnell, who knew Kirk through work on college campuses, said on "National Report" that Kirk understood "the severity of the threat that we face with the leftist agenda here."

She went on to accuse "the left" of attempting to "twist the truth and twist the narrative" about Kirk's shooter "in their favor, because we all know that they don't have either in their favor most of the time, especially in this scenario."

Gunnell said, "So this is very severe, and we have to listen to the words and the warnings that he's given us, because we cannot continue to let the left twist the narrative and twist the truth and encourage this violence."

