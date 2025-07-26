Ofir Akunis to Newsmax: 'Shame on Macron' for Recognizing Palestine State

French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Thursday that France will recognize Palestine as a state, making it the first G7 nation to do so. Ofir Akunis, the consul general of Israel, told Newsmax on Saturday that is a “shame” on Macron to give such a "prize" to Hamas.

“I think shame on him. I will say it. You can quote me, you can tweet it, you can do whatever you want. Shame on him. This is a huge prize to a cruel terror organization. And if he wants to establish a Palestinian state, there is a lot, a lot of very beautiful places in France,” Akunis said during an appearance on “Wake Up America Weekend.”

Earlier in the week National Education Association (NEA) erased dues from its Holocaust remembrance plans while pushing that Israel was founded in a forced and violent displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians. Akunis called the NEA's new policies “unbelievable.”

“We are living in an upside-down world, and I think that it's a huge threat to you, my friends, to the American people. Because if the teacher's unions and others continue to spread their lies, it will be a huge, huge problem to the United States of America. Because these people or unions — there's not one true word in any of their announcements and decisions,” he added.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com