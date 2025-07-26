WATCH TV LIVE

Ofir Akunis to Newsmax: 'Shame on Macron' for Recognizing Palestine State

Saturday, 26 July 2025 10:37 AM EDT

French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Thursday that France will recognize Palestine as a state, making it the first G7 nation to do so. Ofir Akunis, the consul general of Israel, told Newsmax on Saturday that is a “shame” on Macron to give such a "prize" to Hamas.

“I think shame on him. I will say it. You can quote me, you can tweet it, you can do whatever you want. Shame on him. This is a huge prize to a cruel terror organization. And if he wants to establish a Palestinian state, there is a lot, a lot of very beautiful places in France,” Akunis said during an appearance on “Wake Up America Weekend.”

Earlier in the week National Education Association (NEA) erased dues from its Holocaust remembrance plans while pushing that Israel was founded in a forced and violent displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians. Akunis called the NEA's new policies “unbelievable.”

“We are living in an upside-down world, and I think that it's a huge threat to you, my friends, to the American people. Because if the teacher's unions and others continue to spread their lies, it will be a huge, huge problem to the United States of America. Because these people or unions  there's not one true word in any of their announcements and decisions,” he added.

