Rep. Mace to Newsmax: Pelosi Staging a 'Sideshow' With Jan. 6 Committee

There have already been "more resources" spent on investigating the Jan. 6 incidents at the Capitol than was spent on probing the 9-11 attacks, and to have a House select committee also conducting its own review is "just a sideshow," Rep. Nancy Mace said on Newsmax Thursday.

"You have Homeland Security, the Secret Service, the FBI, a Department of Justice, (and) the attorney general," said the South Carolina Republican on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now."

"There have been over 500 arrests. There are also 10 committees in the United States Senate and in the House of Representatives who have broad subpoena power that are also investigating Jan. 6."

The "sideshow," she added, is coming on the heels of the "disastrous first six months" of President Joe Biden's administration and the "failures of leadership" of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

"Just this morning, Nancy Pelosi wants to have you arrested on Capitol Hill if you're not wearing a mask," said Mace.

The congresswoman also discussed testimony given by Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn, who testified at the select committee's hearing this week that he was subjected to racial attacks during the Jan. 6 protests. It has been revealed that the officer has made statements critical of former President Donald Trump and supporting the Black Lives Matter marches that took place last summer.

Mace said his testimony is proof that all surveillance footage from the Capitol events should be released.

"If you want to get to the bottom of Jan. 6, just release all of it," she said. "All of it is right there on the camera footage. I think that every American, Republican or Democrat, would agree with that. We ought to get to the bottom of it."

She also insisted that the select committee is not bipartisan, and accused Pelosi of delaying some committee and subcommittee hearings this week so Pelosi could have broad media coverage of the hearings on Tuesday and stage a "circus."

"That's just wrong," Mace said. "That's not American. We've got work to do up here."

She also argued about renewed mask mandates, considering the numbers of illegal immigrants coming into the country without a mask or being vaccinated.

"That's a super spreader event down on the border," said Mace.

