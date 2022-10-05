Rep. Mace to Newsmax: Fiscal Responsibility 'Winning Message' for GOP

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., told Newsmax Wednesday that if Republicans take the majority in the midterm elections, they must concentrate on being fiscally responsible with the taxpayers’ money, and that is a "winning message" with the voters.

"I think that's the winning message that we're going to win on in November, is being responsible stewards of taxpayer dollars," Mace said during "The Chris Salcedo Show" Wednesday.

"Giving money back to taxpayers and being responsible with the way that we spend that money on things that are going to make a difference in their communities."

Mace said that Republicans cannot allow Democrats to spend as much as they, and even some GOP members in the past have, which has driven the national debt north of $31 trillion.

"It's going to be up to [voters to put] pressure on Republicans to make sure that we do [things] differently in the next legislative session next year when Republicans control the House, that we don't do what we've always done, which is deficit spending," she said. "Looking at the Biden administration’s $5 trillion of additional deficit spending over the next several years."

Mace said that future sessions of Congress have to make sure when they are working on bills, that they find ways to give money back to taxpayers, and lower taxes, rather than just keep increasing them.

"When we are working on infrastructure and other legislation, [we need to ensure] that we're not raising taxes," she said. "That infrastructure bill last year had 42 new taxes in it, and we've got to make sure that we're not tax and spend Republicans of the past, and that we are responsible with our spending."

Mace said that letting Democrats continue spending taxpayer money like they have is the same as "giving a checkbook to your teenager."

She also said that the country cannot afford to give Ukraine an additional $12 billion to help it fight the Russian invasion right now when there are pressing issues here, like the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian in Florida, South Carolina, and Puerto Rico last week.

"Certainly not [spending] in the middle of a hurricane like Hurricane Ian last week, when we sent $12 billion overseas to another country, and when we need it here at home in Florida, South Carolina, and in Puerto Rico," she said. "That's the last thing we need to be doing."

