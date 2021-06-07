Rep. Nancy Mace to Newsmax: 'Fauci Needs to Go'

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., responded to comments made by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., over the weekend on during an appearance on SiriusXM's "Breitbart News Saturday" calling for Dr. Fauci to "leave his post" because the American people "don't have trust" in him.

"I loved hearing Kevin McCarthy say that this weekend," Mace told Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." on Monday.

"I fully support it, wholeheartedly support it."

That is because "Fauci hasn't been honest with the American people," she added.

"First, it was masks – saying that they 'wouldn't protect us from COVID-19, not to wear them' – then [he] said, 'Oh, yes, later on you've got to wear them' having more power and control over the American people, doing a great disservice to us."

Now, I take issue "with those 900 emails that were released last week," she said.

"They redacted parts of it when it came to the lab leak theory," she continued, "and I want to know what he said; I want to know what he said privately in those unclassified emails and what he said to the American people."

"Probably 2 very different things," she determined.

Fauci and his emails are not her only concern.

"It's been 140 days and border czar [Vice President Kamala] Harris has yet to visit the border. She in fact had to fly over Mexico to get to Guatemala and couldn't make a stop," referring to Vice President Kamala Harris' visit to Guatemala to meet with President Alejandro Giammattei on Monday.

"She needs to be held accountable – 140 days in and not a single visit" to the border, she emphasized.

