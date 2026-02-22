Police Assoc. to Newsmax: Mar-a-Lago Shooting 'Excellent Work'

National Police Association spokeswoman Betsy Brantner Smith said Sunday on Newsmax that the shooting of an armed intruder at Mar-a-Lago demonstrates that law enforcement tactics and coordination worked exactly as intended.

"One of the biggest takeaways from this is, as we've seen with these last two assassination attempts, I think we have seen the best outcome here and the best tactics for what could have happened," Smith told Newsmax's "Sunday Report."

Authorities said the suspect, identified by investigators as 21-year-old Austin Tucker Martin of North Carolina, was confronted by Secret Service agents and a sheriff's deputy after breaching the outer perimeter of President Donald Trump's Florida residence.

The suspect allegedly refused commands to drop a shotgun and was shot by law enforcement officers.

Trump was in Washington, D.C., at the time.

Smith pointed to what she described as effective coordination between agencies.

"It sounds like, quite frankly, this was just really good police work," she said. "And it's really good cooperation between the sheriff's department and the Secret Service and other local and federal assets. So exactly what was supposed to happen, happened."

She said the property's layered security likely contributed to the swift response.

"They've got to have assets on the water. We've got to have cameras, we've got to have assets on the ground, inner perimeter, outer perimeter," she said.

When asked whether multiple shots were likely fired, Smith said that was probable.

"I'm going to guess there were multiple shots fired and likely from multiple personnel," she said, noting that two Secret Service agents and a sheriff's deputy were reportedly involved.

Smith added that body camera and surveillance footage will likely provide more clarity.

"The sheriff said in the initial press conference that 'all my deputies wear body cameras.' So we're likely to have some body camera footage in addition to security camera footage," she said.

She described the confrontation as dangerous, citing reports that the suspect also carried gasoline.

"Understand this is dicey when you are confronting somebody who has a firearm, has a long gun, and also has a can of gasoline," she said. "You can ignite that whole can of gasoline when you're shooting. So this was a really, really dicey situation for this deputy and these agents."

Smith said investigators will examine how the suspect breached the outer perimeter and whether anyone assisted him.

"We need to know how he even breached that outer perimeter. What was he driving? Who was helping him? All those things we need to know," she said.

She also acknowledged that Mar-a-Lago could be viewed as a target because Trump frequently stays there.

"Mar-a-Lago is kind of a vulnerability," she said. "But as we just saw today, law enforcement has it wrapped up pretty tight."

Smith concluded that the response should reassure the public.

"Everybody needs to really appreciate what's happening here," she said, calling it "excellent police work and excellent teamwork."

