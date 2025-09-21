Rep. Luna: 'Will You Live Boldly as Charlie Did?'

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., told the standing-room-only crowd at the Charlie Kirk Memorial service Sunday in Arizona that she wanted them to answer a question: "Will you live boldly as Charlie did?"

Luna continued with a prompt in Kirk's honor. "Will you rise to the challenge as Charlie did? Will you speak truth without fear as Charlie did? And will you pray with unwavering faith as Charlie did?"

Luna said Kirk's legacy will be remembered based on what people do today. "If one man can awaken a generation and save a nation, imagine what 10,000 can do. And we are all Charlie Kirk now, and his legacy has just begun."

The Florida Republican said she would not be where she is today if not for Kirk. "I still remember the phone call that changed my life. Hey Anna, it's Charlie. I'd like to offer you a job as Turning Point USA's national Hispanic outreach director."

Luna said that was what propelled her forward and led her to Congress. She said Kirk showed an example that few can envision for themselves. "Today we honor a patriot whose love of this nation burns as brightly as the Founding Fathers during the birth of our republic."

She added, "He didn't just speak of patriotism. He lived it, giving everything to ignite a movement that turned the tide for conservatism, empowering young voices to challenge the status quo and to secure a brighter future for America."

Kirk's voice was silenced by a single rifle shot from an assailant at a Sept. 10 campus event in Utah, where Kirk was speaking. His alleged murderer could face the death penalty if convicted of the charges against him.

