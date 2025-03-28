Ex-UFC Champ Luke Rockhold to Newsmax: Calling on Trump to Pardon Cain Velasquez

Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold issued a plea on Newsmax Friday for President Donald Trump to pardon his friend, former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez, for shooting at the man accused of molesting his young son.

In February 2022, Velasquez reportedly fired a handgun multiple times at a truck carrying three people, including Harry Goularte, 46, who is awaiting trial on felony child molestation charges. Prosecutors say Velasquez followed the truck for 11 miles through San Jose in Northern California. Goularte was unhurt, but his stepfather was injured in the incident.

Last August, Velasquez pled no contest to attempted murder, felony assault, and other related gun charges and was sentenced on Monday to five years in prison. He will receive credit for time already served.

"I've known Cain for decades now, and he's just completely changed as a person," Rockhold said on Newsmax's "National Report." "He truly is the gentle giant that he is now. I just recently did a visit with him to a child hospital, and to see the joy that he brings kids these days, it's a special thing. He's proven that he is no harm to society. He served his time and he's been a productive member of society for quite some time now."

"He served a year," Rockhold said. "He's been out for a couple of years. And then, from what I understand, he should serve about a year or less, considering the sentence. But I just don't see it. I think it's a waste of our tax dollars here in California, and there's no rhyme or reason behind why we should put him back behind bars. The man who should be behind bars, the man who should be put to trial after all this time, is Harry Goularte, for sure."

Describing Velasquez as "an amazing father," Rockhold said that’s something his friend was always "destined to be."

"He changed the moment [his child] was born," Rockhold said. "You could see the change in him as a person and the fight kind of left him more and more. He just wanted to be a father and protecting his family, as we all do. I think he did what most of us would dream to do to protect ourselves."

According to Rockhold, Velasquez is "accepting of what he’s done" and "doesn’t feel good about the situation" but is "going to go with whatever the court rules."

When asked why he’s seeking a pardon from Trump for Velasquez, Rockhold said, "I mean, why not?"

"This man is a legend," he said. "He's a Hall of Fame fighter...I think that this has become a worldwide story because everyone feels for Cain and everyone feels the court and the system has failed him and is failing us. I think this is a chance to stand some ground and do something that's special and completely right in so many ways."

