Rosales to Newsmax: Pope Francis Was 'Always Involved in Peace'

Argentinian journalist and politician Luis Rosales told Newsmax Saturday that Pope Francis will always be remembered as a world leader who "was always involved in peace."

Rosales appeared during Newsmax's live coverage of the funeral of Pope Francis and said, "He was always involved in peace. I am here now with you from Buenos Aires — another sad city, like Rome today — because Buenos Aires was the hometown of Padre Bergoglio, you know, Jorge Bergoglio, the bishop of Buenos Aires who later became Pope Francis. I think that Francis can rest in peace because he has accomplished his legacy."

Rosales said Pope Francis was recognized as more than a religious leader when he helped open China to the Catholic Church to bring the word to the people of that Asian nation.

"He signed a treaty with the Chinese government in 2018. It was a low-profile one, which allows the Catholic Church to be practically the only one religion to operate legally in China."

Rosales, the author of the book "Francis, A Pope for Our Time, The Definitive Biography," said the legacy of Pope Francis will expand with time.

"That's the reason why, in the possibilities to have a new pope, there are many, many chances, that the new pope comes from Asia, from the continent where the future is for the Catholic Church."

