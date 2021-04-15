Rep. Luetkemeyer to Newsmax TV: 'Doubtful' High Court Will Be Packed

Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer told Newsmax TV Thursday that Democrats' efforts to add seats to the U.S. Supreme Court seemed "doubtful," suggesting it was a ploy to get liberal Justice Stephen Breyer to retire.

"It's not going to go anywhere, the seven-term House Republican said. "To me, this is more political theater. Quite frankly, I think what's going on here is that they're trying to put pressure on Justice Breyer to retire."

Leutkemeyer's remarks come on the day that some House Democrats introducted a bill to expand the Court from nine members to 13 and a week after President Joe Biden announced a commission to consider several changes, including adding seats.

The the 68-year-old who represents Missouri's 3rd Congressional District just west of St. Louis, likened the current exercise to a similar move by then-President Franklin Roosevelt in the late 1930s to add Suprme Court justices and believed it was intended to influence the members of the court.

"I think that's what's going on here, some intimidation with regard to the existing court, perhaps some pressure on Mr. Breyer to retire," Leutkemeyer said on "American Agenda." "They're laying the groundwork to maybe push this some point down the road, but I think this is more political theater right now than it actually is getting it across the finish line.

"I think it's pretty doubtful whether they can actually pass it or not because of the narrow margin."

The White House announced the commission last week.

"The topics [the commission] will examine include the genesis of the reform debate; the Court's role in the Constitutional system; the length of service and turnover of justices on the Court; the membership and size of the Court; and the Court's case selection, rules, and practice," the White House said in a statement on its website.

Currently, it seems unlikely the measure would pass either chamber of Congress let alone both. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced earlier Thursday she did not plan to bring the measure introduced earlier Thursday seeking to increase the size of the Court to the floor for a vote.

"She's not afraid to tell you she [has the votes]," Leutkemeyer said. "And when she doesn't say that, it's a good sign she does not have the votes."