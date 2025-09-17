Lucas Miles to Newsmax: 'We're Continuing Fight' for Kirk

In the days since the tragic death of conservative leader Charlie Kirk, the Rev. Lucas Miles told Newsmax on Wednesday the pain is still raw — but so is the resolve to carry on Kirk’s work.

Speaking with “Greg Kelly Reports,” Miles described grief that “comes and goes” as he and the Turning Point USA team are gathered in Phoenix to prepare for what he called “the best sendoff possible” for Kirk on Sunday.

“I’m asking myself that question a lot right now, Greg,” Miles told host Greg Kelly when asked how he’s doing.

“I don’t know, honestly. I think that it comes and goes, but we’re continuing the fight. We’ve got a lot of the team here in Phoenix. We’re really just trying to focus this week on giving Charlie the best sendoff possible on Sunday and ensure that his legacy and his work continue for a really long time," he said.

A public memorial for Kirk is going to be held Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, home to the NFL's Arizona Cardinals.

Miles framed Kirk not merely as a political strategist but as a man of faith whose convictions guided his public life.

“Charlie was a figure that we could follow and, you know, trust that he was headed in a sure direction as he really made the Lord the foundation for everything that he did,” Miles said. “People are calling him provocative or a conservative commentator. I don’t think those are the best descriptions of Charlie. I think he was first and foremost a Christian.”

Miles said Kirk’s courage in speaking his beliefs under pressure reflected a faith that could not be silenced.

“What a Christian does is they stand when it’s difficult and they still proclaim the Gospel. When people are trying to silence them, they still testify to their faith. Charlie did all of these things. He died a martyr. I think he’s a hero to all of us,” Miles said, adding that even those unfamiliar with Kirk before last week are now discovering his life and message.

“And even those who didn't know a lot about him a week ago I think are discovering him all over and are recognizing that the world lost a really, truly great man this last week.”

