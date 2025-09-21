Pastor Lucas Miles to Newsmax: Kirk's Message Resonates 'More Than Ever'

Shortly before the memorial service began Sunday in Arizona for assassinated conservative leader Charlie Kirk, Pastor Lucas Miles, senior director of Turning Point Faith, told Newsmax that this past week was an emotional time as he reflected on the life and legacy of the Turning Point USA co-founder and his close friend who died Sept. 10.

"This whole week has just been, it's been a, you know, whole roller coaster of emotions. I was so honored to call him a friend, and the last year and a half, he's been a boss. I've been, you know, running all of our faith department here at Turning Point," Miles told Newsmax during its special coverage of the service.

He said Kirk's vision continues to resonate. "You know, Charlie always wanted a stadium and he got a stadium. And I think not only that, he got the world. And this message of the gospel is going to ring forth this week and today, more than perhaps ever before in human history."

Miles, author of "Pagan Threat: Confronting America's Godless Uprising," said the message of the book — endorsed by Kirk in his final published words — is urgent. "I think the message of the book is critically important.

"At a time like this, we're really feeling kind of a godless society in some ways, and what we're kind of becoming is very scary for a lot of people.

"You know, Charlie understood the threats to this nation and to the world better than anybody. And I believe it is this pagan threat that took his life."

He argued Christianity is being undermined by Marxist ideology.

"Until Christianity is removed out of the way, Marxism can't really thrive in this nation. And so there's been this slow erosion of Christianity, trying to get us into a post-Christian worldview by Marxists.

"So this isn't just paganism like we're worried about somebody worshiping Thor. This is bringing these anti-God beliefs, you know, from witchcraft to the occult to Wicca, all these things that are on the rise in order to kind of usurp Christianity.

"But what we're seeing today is that's not going to happen. And we have to fight strong."

Miles also pointed to the influence of universities. "This has been seeping into our society, really, some say unnoticed for a long time. Not by conservatives, though, and what we actually are now awakened to is the Ivy League rot that is there. And Charlie was well aware of that, as you were.

"But now we're seeing a revival, if you will, of people who are being exposed for their evil words — whether they're teachers celebrating assassinations or elected officials — that people are kind of saying, no, we will not accept this, we reject that, and we're going to turn to Christ."

He said the cultural debate over higher education remains unresolved. "You know, over the last few years, I think we've really struggled on whether or not we're trying to redeem the universities or just recognizing that you can't and you just have to move on beyond there.

"But I think it's so important that we just keep moving forward and that we recognize that Charlie's message is going to live on today more than ever."

