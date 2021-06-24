Rep. Gohmert to Newsmax: Migrant Kids to Be Used for VP Harris' Photo Op

Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert speculated on Newsmax that Vice President Kamala Harris would not visit the more densely populated border facilities in Donna, Texas, but will instead aim for a photo opportunity at the less densely populated facility in El Paso, where fewer kids can be seen struggling.

On Thursday, Gohmert, a Republican, told "American Agenda" why he thinks Harris will visit El Paso on Friday.

"She is, as I understand it, going down to El Paso. She's not going to where the biggest problems are. She's going to where the fence has been built, some of it private fence, some of it the federal government under President [Donald] Trump has built. But that's not really the biggest problem. And so that's probably why she's going there. She's not sticking her head in the sand; she's just sticking her head where she can avoid seeing a lot of people pouring across the border."

Gohmert commented that one of the potential responses to the vice president's visit would be to point out how few children are at the El Paso site.

"What they have been trying to do from the beginning," Gohmert said, "since the surge they created, started, their goal was to get people out of camera sight[s], out of people's sights, ship them around the country as fast as they can. ... So I would expect what you will hear them say is, 'Look in this center here where we had children, look how few children are here.'"

He added: "Basically what's happening ... they're ... moving people out from camera sight so they can act like they're doing a great job, when all they are doing is moving what they hope will be future voters all over the country."

