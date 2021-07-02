Rep. Louie Gohmert to Newsmax: McCarthy Should Not Play Into Jan. 6 Game

Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert said on Newsmax that it would be a mistake for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to play into the politics of Jan. 6.

Appearing Friday on "The Chris Salcedo Show," Gohmert, a Republican, said: "I don't think he should play in this stupid game. It will give credibility to a terribly flawed process."

Gohmert added that the investigation was biased, suggesting that the Democratic majority on the committee has already made up their minds.

"Well, you don't think Pelosi, with her authority to choose the staff of this thing, is going to go right where she wants [this] to go? Might as well write the results now," Gohmert said. "We know what they're going to say. And we're finding out, the more information we get about Jan. 6, the more lies there were; the more cover-ups there were."

On Monday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., introduced legislation establishing a select committee to investigate what happened on Jan. 6 and the events that led to it.

The bill read, according to the Washington Examiner, "The Speaker shall appoint 13 Members to the Select Committee, 5 of whom shall be appointed after consultation with the minority leader."

The language of the bill suggests that Pelosi has the authority to choose the 13 members on the committee. McCarthy, R-Calif., would be allowed only to consult with the speaker on the remaining five choices.

Pelosi has already selected Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, who voted in favor of impeaching former President Donald Trump. According to CBS, Cheney said: "What happened on Jan. 6 can never happen again. Those who are responsible for the attack need to be held accountable and this select committee will fulfill that responsibility in a professional, expeditious and nonpartisan manner."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here