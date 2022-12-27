Rep. Gohmert to Newsmax: Social Media Companies Should Face Liability

The federal government needs to completely eliminate immunity from liability for social media companies in order for them to be held accountable, Rep. Louie Gohmert told Newsmax on Tuesday.

The Texas Republican, appearing on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now," was responding to further revelations from the release of additional Twitter Files that showed that the social media company censored information about the coronavirus pandemic by discrediting doctors and experts who spoke out about vaccines.

Gohmert said that "when the federal government gives immunity from liability to anybody, whether it's the pharmaceutical industry, whether its social media, then they act with reckless abandon and they should be held to account."

The congressman went on to emphasize that "I really think we need to completely eliminate" the immunity from liability.

Gohmert explained that if the social media companies had their immunity from liability eliminated, it would "let them make a little better decisions knowing that bad decisions will results in massive litigation that sets them back."

He reiterated, "That's the way you get accountability, and that's where we really need to go."

Gohmert said that with the House returning to Republican control next month, there will be investigations to discover "every lie told by anybody with immunity, every lie told within the government."

He said it was vitally important that "they be held accountable, otherwise we will not be able to defend this republic."

Up until now, Gohmert explained, when officials from social media companies came to give testimony in Congress, they "were smug and nonresponsive."

He said this must change, and they must be held to account for any wrongdoing, and it "starts with Congress by bringing these people in to expose their lies."

