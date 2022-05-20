×
Tags: louie gohmert | newsmax | hillary clinton | sussmann

Rep. Gohmert to Newsmax: 'This Is How You Start'

(Newsmax/"American Agenda")

By    |   Friday, 20 May 2022 05:32 PM

Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert told Newsmax on Friday that the testimony of Hillary Clinton's former campaign manager in the government's case against former Clinton lawyer Michael Sussmann "is a big deal."

"To actually have a witness say, 'Yup, Hillary knew that we wanted to go public with this, she agreed to it' — that is a link we didn't have before," Gohmert, a Republican, said during an appearance on Newsmax's "American Agenda."

Clinton's 2016 campaign manager Robby Mook testified Friday that the former Democrat presidential candidate "agreed" to leak alleged secret communications between then-candidate Donald Trump and Russia's Alfa Bank to the media.

The supposed link between Trump and the Russian bank has since been debunked.

Sussmann is accused of lying to the FBI in 2016 when he attempted to manufacture an investigation on Trump.

Gohmert said that Mook's testimony could potentially be the catalyst for legal action against other individuals involved in the "conspiracy."

"So this is a big deal, and this is how you start, keep in mind," the congressman said. "This is a charge just against Sussmann, but this is how you start."

"I would imagine the way that [Special Counsel John] Durham works is you get a conviction against Sussmann and then you say, 'OK, we're awaiting sentencing and what we recommend on your sentencing depends on how much help you give us to go up the chain,' and then you work that case up the chain," he continued. "I would imagine Sussmann was not willing to do that, but once he's looking at prison time, I would expect you'll find him a lot more cooperative."

The Congressman added that he was surprised that information linking Clinton to the misinformation campaign against Trump came so quickly.

"I really thought that it would take longer to get somebody to actually have Hillary with knowledge and approval of going forward with this conspiracy against Trump and the Trump campaign," he said. "But here in the very first trial we have a direct connection."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Friday, 20 May 2022 05:32 PM
