Rep. Loudermilk to Newsmax: Garland's Threats a 'Prop' for Panel's Failures

Attorney General Merrick Garland's comments about plans to criminally investigate anyone, even former President Donald Trump, who attempted to interfere with the lawful transfer of presidential powers are a push by the administration's to prop up the House Jan. 6 committee's failures, Rep. Barry Loudermilk said on Newsmax on Wednesday.

"They're falling flat in everything that they're doing, and if he is going to go after something he needs to find something that was done illegally, more so than any evidence of the January 6th committee is bringing up or fabricating or whatever narrative they're trying to get at," the Georgia Republican said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now."

It's not illegal, Loudermilk added, to be "upset about the outcome of the election" or to say the election was "done fraudulently."

"There is nothing that [Trump] has done that would rise to illegality, unless [he] orchestrated the people to come and storm the Capitol," said Loudermilk. "That would be the only thing, and I haven't seen any evidence to that. Even having rallies and telling people, 'Look, I don't trust the elections,' right or wrong, it's not an illegal act. They need to find something more than what they have right now."

The threats of a criminal investigation against Trump seem sudden, but are likely tied to deflect people as a "bright shiny object" to deflect people away from reports concerning Hunter Biden, where there is "potentially real evidence of wrongdoing and criminal activity," Loudermilk added.

"This is the typical the way the progressive left and the Democrat Party works," he said. "It's like, 'Pay no attention to the man behind the curtain.'"

Laudermilk also noted that the committee "came after me with false allegations that I gave reconnaissance tours, which from the very beginning they knew what were not true."

"They needed something to try to stick," he said. "They needed something to raise the ratings, so they falsely accused me of this, and then we fought back and we brought evidence from the Capitol Police, who said there was nothing to this. It was no different than many, many other people that had visitors in the office buildings that day."

Meanwhile, the committee does not want people to testify or corroborate or dispel testimony if it doesn't fit its narrative, said Loudermilk.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!