Lou Holtz to Newsmax: DirecTV Being 'Unfair' to Viewers

Legendary football coach Lou Holtz told Newsmax that DirecTV is being "unfair to the people" by dropping the network from its TV lineup.

Holtz appeared on Friday's "National Report" primarily to discuss Sunday's Super Bowl. He also was asked about DirecTV's decision to deplatform Newsmax.

"I think it's unfair to the people," Holtz said. "I think you have to do, what you do is right and proper. Why they've done that, I don't know.

"I'm not a TV executive but I just say this: Let's make sure that your audience has an opportunity to partake in all of your programming."

DirecTV has claimed Newsmax and OAN were removed as "cost-cutting" measures at the same time the company reported profits last year of $2.7 billion.

DirecTV also claimed Newsmax was demanding "excessive fees" that would cost "tens of millions" of dollars.

Newsmax has denied these claims, saying it was seeking a fee of about $1 per cable subscriber per year, among the lowest fees requested in cable, and that total amount of the deal was a fraction of "tens of millions."

"This was never about the fees being excessive," Chris Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax, said. "DirecTV's position has always been that Newsmax of all cable news channels should never get any cable fee whatsoever, not one penny. "

DirecTV continues to carry 22 left-leaning news channels, many with much lower ratings than Newsmax. Those channels get license fees.

