Tags: lou holtz | catholic | traditional values | harrison butker

Lou Holtz to Newsmax: We've Lost Our Values

By    |   Saturday, 18 May 2024 11:33 AM EDT

Notre Dame football coach from 1986 to 1996 and Medal of Honor recipient Lou Holtz told Newsmax that the reason Kansas City Chief kicker Harrison Butker's speech at Benedictine College, a Catholic university, is getting so much attention today is because America has gotten away from its "values."

Holtz told "America Right Now" on Saturday the reason utterances about traditional values are getting so much attention today is "because of our values."

"And whatever happened to free speech?" he asked. "You know, he wasn't speaking to an abortion clinic."

Benedictine College "is a Catholic university, and he's a Catholic. And when you go to a Catholic university, you speak ... in the bottom of your heart. I can't understand why people get upset. But once again, it goes back to the freedom of speech."

