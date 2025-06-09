DHS' McLaughlin to Newsmax: LA Was an 'Insurrection'

Assistant secretary for public affairs at the Department of Homeland Security, Tricia McLaughlin, suggested to Newsmax on Monday that the riots that transpired in Los Angeles over the weekend, in protest to immigration enforcement, was an "insurrection."

Speaking with "Finnerty," McLaughlin said, "Outside of that ICE office, they were burning American flags as they were hoisting up foreign flags. That sure looks like an insurrection to me."

"I know that the left's favorite talking point over the last five years is insurrection. Well, they have one themselves."

According to the Los Angeles Times, over the weekend, Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents carried out a series of immigration sweeps that sparked a tense stand-off between protesters and law enforcement. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass responding to the events said that such raids "sow terror in our communities and disrupt basic principles of safety in our city... We will not stand for this."

