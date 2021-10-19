Rep. Chip Roy: Chicago Mayor Should Focus on Crime, Not Vaccinating Police

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, told Newsmax that Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot should focus on the crime in Chicago rather than mandating that officers get vaccinated.

Appearing Tuesday on "Eric Bolling: The Balance," Roy said "it's completely absurd" that being skeptical of a COVID-19 vaccine counts for being an "insurrectionist." Lightfoot had previously said that "what we've seen from other Fraternal Order of Police and particularly leadership is a lot of misinformation, a lot of half-truths and, frankly flat out lies in order to induce an insurrection."

Roy countered that Lightfoot should "focus on the blood that's spilling on the streets of Chicago; a once great city is now turned to complete danger because they've abandoned the police there. They've completely gone down the road of the defund movement that is undermining law enforcement across our country, and particularly in Chicago."

Lightfoot, Roy added, "should focus on her actual job as mayor rather than going down the road of this politicization of a virus and a vaccine. And this is political. It has nothing to do with science. She's trying to use the power of her office."

