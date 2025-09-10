Lori Chavez-DeRemer to Newsmax: American People Deserve Accurate Job Numbers

U.S. Secretary of Labor Lori Chavez-DeRemer told Newsmax on Wednesday an investigation has begun after the department's Bureau of Labor Statistics found 911,000 fewer jobs were added than previously estimated from March 2024 to March 2025.

Economists had estimated that the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics could revise the level of employment from April 2024 through March 2025 down by between 400,000 and 1 million jobs. The level of employment for the 12 months through March 2024 was downgraded by 598,000 jobs.

The Department of Labor's Inspector General's office will be opening an investigation, Chavez-DeRemer said on "Newsline."

"The American people deserve the truth," Chavez-DeRemer said. "How is the data collected? Is it modern, is it streamlined? Is it accurate? Those are the questions the president asked."

President Donald Trump fired Erika McEntarfer, the commissioner of the Board of Labor statistics last month. Chavez-DeRemer said she looked forward to working with her replacement when they are confirmed by the Senate.

"The American people deserve to have accurate information and transparency," Chavez-DeRemer said. "That's what this president promised them. These numbers do move markets. They matter. When we see over 900,000 jobs revised. I don't think that that's accurate data. It's not fair to the American people. I think it should continue to be investigated."

-Information from Thompson Reuters was used in this report.

