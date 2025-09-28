Lora Ries to Newsmax: Federal Action Needed to Halt Portland Violence

Nightly attacks in Portland against ICE agents and federal buildings must be met with federal prosecutions because “words alone are no longer enough to stop the violence,” Heritage Foundation’s Lora Ries told Newsmax on Sunday.

“Yes, and this was actually needed long ago. It's been very underreported, the nightly attacks in Portland against the federal buildings and against the ICE agents, just as we saw in the summer of 2020," Ries said in an interview on Newsmax's "Wake Up America Weekend."

"They have been repeating that activity virtually every night this year, so it needs to be stopped," she added. "Unfortunately, words aren't enough. They need to be federally prosecuted and detained.”

However, local officials are failing to act, making federal intervention necessary, said Ries.

“The left seems to have accepted a now deadly level of violence because they're not going to stop. They keep using these labels and accuse ICE and the president of being Nazis, etc. And they're not going to let up,” Ries said.

She added that federal prosecutors must step in because local authorities "release them back onto the street, which is exactly what happened in 2020."

Art Del Cueto of the Federation for American Immigration Reform said the attacks on ICE agents are part of a disturbing pattern of violence.

“Earlier this year, there were Border Patrol facilities that were shot at by drive-bys. So the violence is definitely taking a horrific turn against law enforcement,” he said.

Del Cueto argued that protesters and agitators must be detained and prosecuted. He added that rhetoric from elected officials depicting ICE agents as Nazis only fuels further attacks.

Ries cautioned that without decisive federal prosecutions, the violence will continue unchecked.

“They're relying on antifa and affinity groups to be their goons. And that's why the federal prosecutors need to detain them and prosecute them, because the locals will just release them back onto the street,” she said.

