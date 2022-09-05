Nigel Farage to Newsmax: 'Skeptical' of Prime Minister Liz Truss

Former Brexit party leader Nigel Farage is "skeptical" of the United Kingdom's new Prime Minister Liz Truss, but he told Newsmax he will give her a few months to see how she does.

"Truss is talking about a very dramatic u-turn on all of those things," Farage told Monday's "Prime News" with Jenn Pellegrino. "I want to be fair, and I'm going to give her some weeks and months to carry out her promises.

"Otherwise, it will be another conservative making promises, making the right sounds, [but] not delivering."

Truss was elected as the Conservative Party's new leader and will take office Tuesday as the U.K.'s new prime minister.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!